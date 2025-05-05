Alaska Bound

Hi, if you don't already know me my name is Justin. Im currently raising money to help facilitate moving from Albuquerque NM, to Saldotna Alaska to be closer to family and find new better job opportunities. I usually don't ask for help but this chapter in life may be a bit more than I can do on my own. Especially with an up comingvet bill for my doggo. If you feel it in your heart to drop a buck or two that would be awsome. Thank you and my puppers Qira and I luck.