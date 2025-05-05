Campaign Image

Alaska Bound

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $210

Campaign created by Justin Fernandez

Campaign funds will be received by Justin Fernandez

Hi, if you don't already know me my name is Justin. Im currently raising money to help facilitate moving from Albuquerque NM, to Saldotna Alaska to be closer to family and find new better job opportunities. I usually don't ask for help but this chapter in life may be a bit more than I can do on my own. Especially with an up comingvet bill for my doggo. If you feel it in your heart to drop a buck or two that would be awsome. Thank you and my puppers Qira and I luck. 

Recent Donations
Ron Fernandez
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Lauren Dalrymple
$ 10.00 USD
29 days ago

Snack money!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Lauren Dalrymple
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Can't wait to see you bro!!!🫶🫶🫶

Michael Spinello
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Have fun! Godspeed!

