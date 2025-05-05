Missions Trip to Germany

Hi All!

My mom and I are going on our 1st mission trip together with our church this August.

Our two-week trip will focus on Evangelism, Bible Distribution in neighboring countries, church planting initiative and refugee ministry.

We will be allowing God to work in our lives through the personal growth that comes from this type of mission trip.



This Prayer Journey will help us focus our individual prayers by traveling to a foreign land and praying 'on-site with insight.' We will pray that God may open their eyes and hearts to the message of Jesus.

Our presence will strengthen their spirits and support their work. We will visit small villages in the Black Forest area, where we will develop relationships with the Christians there.

I'm excited about the opportunities and experiences that lie ahead. I hope you see the value in what we will accomplish. As you can imagine, a trip like this requires financial support from a number of people. I need to raise $4,000 by June 30th. I would be very grateful if you could help financially support me. Most importantly, I need your prayer support. Prayer is the fuel that will allow us to be successful as we follow God's leading in ministry in these countries. Without prayer, nothing will happen.





Thank you so much!