Reliable Ride for a Disabled Veteran

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
Hello, my name is Dave, a 54 year old United States Marine Corps Veteran, that has been on disability for the last few years. I'm trying to raise funds to purchase a more reliable vehicle to navigate my monthly doctor's appointments. Since 2019, I've undergone two major back surgeries and suffer from Neuropathy in both legs, requiring monthly infusion treatments that take 5 days to complete. My current vehicle, a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, is on its last legs and frequently breaks down, leaving me anxious and worried about being stranded. Your contribution will help me secure a more reliable vehicle, ensuring my mobility and reducing my anxiety. Your support will make a significant difference in my life, allowing me to focus on my health and well-being. Thank you for considering my campaign! #ReliableRide #DisabledVeteran #MedicalNeeds
Hope this helps papa. Aggie
