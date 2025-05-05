Justice for Rodney Jr - A Mother's Plea for Fair Trial





As a mother, there's nothing I wouldn't do to ensure my child's well-being and justice. My son, Rodney Hilton Jr., has been jailed by the Cincinnati Police Department after a tragic accident that took the life of my grandson. The police shot and killed my grandson, and now my son is facing criminal charges. As a single mother with limited resources, I am unable to provide the financial support he needs for a fair trial.

I am reaching out to the kind-hearted individuals in our community to help me secure the legal representation and resources my son deserves. With your support, we can ensure that Rodney Jr. receives a fair trial and the justice he is owed. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to achieving this goal.

My son's future is at stake, and I am willing to do everything in my power to ensure he is treated fairly. Your support will help me provide the best possible legal defense for my son and bring some sense of closure to our family. We are grateful for any contribution you can make to our campaign. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that justice is served.

Thank you for taking the time to read our campaign and for considering supporting Rodney Jr.'s legal defense. Your generosity and kindness will not go unnoticed, and we will be forever grateful for your support.

