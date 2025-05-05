Supporting the Hartpence Family

Raised:
USD $125
Campaign funds will be received by Valerie Hartpence
My husband was recently laid off from his job and we are struggling to pay bills. I work full time but it isn’t enough to pay the bills. We are selling the things that we can part with and racking up credit card bills. We may have to put our house up for sale and relocate due to finances. We are a family of 9. I would hate to have to switch my children’s schools. Please consider donating to help. Anything is greatly appreciated.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.