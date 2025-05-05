Carnivore Muscle Health Fund

Dear Carnivore Family,

I never thought I’d find myself writing this.

For the past several years, I’ve been silently fighting a brutal battle—one that most people can’t even imagine. I live every day with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), specifically in my spine and hips—a statistically rare and medically horrifying diagnosis. It’s dubbed the “suicide disease” for good reason: the pain is unrelenting, disproportionate, and devastating. It feels like my bones are burning from the inside out, and my nervous system is locked in a loop of agony.

CRPS has left me bedridden most of the day. Just standing for a few minutes or sitting at my desk to make content causes flare-ups that last for hours. I also live with autism and chronic fatigue syndrome—a trifecta that quite honestly shatters my ability to live a normal life. The fatigue is crushing, the sensory overload is daily, and the pain… unspeakable.

Despite all this, I’ve pushed myself to show up—on YouTube, with clients, in our movement—because I believe in the power of the carnivore diet to transform lives. I’ve seen it. I live it. But I cannot keep doing it alone.

The cost of staying alive—let alone thriving—is astronomical. Transport to essential appointments, ergonomic aids to reduce pressure on my spine, supplements, and critical medications are all out-of-pocket. I’ve had to self-fund everything while the NHS Pain Clinic has effectively left me to rot. I was referred in November. Since then? Nothing but being signposted and passed along like a burdensome parcel. No real help. Just endless waiting while the pain intensifies.

The mental toll of this negligence is enormous. In 2022, I endured a botched spinal surgery that left me in worse condition. I then suffered a staph infection in my shoulder after another procedure, leaving me with ugly scars and more complications—all because proper care was delayed. I’ve had days where I felt I had nothing left. No support. No escape. Just pain and paperwork.

That’s why I’m turning to you, my community. Your donations—any amount—will go directly towards:

Essential medical transport

Ergonomic aids to help me create content and coach from bed

Health supplements that aren’t luxuries, but lifelines

Crucial medications to manage CRPS, CFS, and autism

Mental health support

Most of all, your help gives me hope. A reason to keep fighting. A chance to keep serving. Because when I can create, coach, and connect—I don’t just survive. I thrive. And through my work, I can keep helping others discover what this way of eating, and this way of life, can do.

I’ve fought this battle alone for too long, and now I’m asking—please—walk with me a while. If you’ve ever found value in my videos, coaching, or posts… if the carnivore message has helped you or your loved ones… this is the moment to give back.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and standing beside me.

With gratitude and fight,

Jonathan

Carnivore Muscle





P.s. A special thanks to DC for setting this up, along with everyone so far has contributed to the cause, you know exactly who you are. This is for the betterment of everyone, not just me. Let's spread the awareness!