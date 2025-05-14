Campaign Image

Supporting the Garriott Family

Campaign created by Timmie Fischer

Campaign funds will be received by Timmie Fischer

Supporting the Garriott Family

Alaura has been riddled with various health problems including several back surgeries that left her disabled, Kidney failure that required dialysis. On April 28, 2025,  Alaura had a below the knee amputation due to a blood clot that damaged her leg. She was healing well and would have went to the rehabilitation facility on that next Monday. On May 3, 2025 she suffered a massive stroke from a blood clot in her neck. This caused paralysis on her right side and her brain was totally dead the left side. They tried to evacuate the clot for 4 hours but it was unsuccessful. This stroke was not survivable.

Alaura went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 5, 2025. 

This has left her husband, Wes devastated. 

Please consider helping with final expenses. Even the littlest of donation would be greatly appreciated. 

