Help Jeff Get Back on the Road and Keep His Job

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $195
Campaign funds will be received by Jeffrey Stoner
Hi friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers —
My name is Jeff, and I’m reaching out because I’m in urgent need of support. My vehicle’s engine recently gave out, and replacing it isn’t just a costly inconvenience—it’s a threat to my job, my livelihood, and everything I’ve worked so hard to maintain.
I rely on my car daily to get to work, where I provide vital IT and technical services. Without transportation in rural Vermont, I have no reliable way to commute—and remote work is not an option for my role. Missing too many days could cost me the job I’ve held and loved, and with that, the ability to provide for myself and pay bills.
What the Funds Will Cover:
Engine replacement and installation
Temporary rideshare support to avoid missed workdays
Emergency buffer in case costs go over estimate
Every dollar raised will go directly toward getting my car back on the road and ensuring I don’t lose my job, and my apartment. I’ve already priced out the engine replacement, and it’s a significant but not impossible sum—with your help.
This isn’t easy for me. I’ve always tried to be the helper, not the one in need. But life has its curveballs, and sometimes the only way forward is to ask for a hand. I know times are tight for many people right now, so even a small donation or a share of this campaign would mean the world to me.
You’re not just helping fix an engine.
You’re helping me keep my son with me, protect a job, and keep a life stable during a tough season.
If you’ve ever found yourself stuck and someone helped you through—please consider being that someone for me. Thank you for reading this. Thank you for caring. And thank you, truly, for anything you can give.
With gratitude and hope,
— Jeff
You got this, buddy.
Get back on the road brother
GL man
I hope this helps till you can get back on your feet
