Support JJ & Sherri During This Difficult Time

Dear friends, family, and caring supporters,

We’re reaching out during an incredibly difficult time in the life of Jeffrey "JJ" Ludwig, a remarkable 21-year-old who has faced overwhelming medical challenges with strength, joy, and a spirit that continues to inspire everyone around him—and his devoted mom, Sherri, who’s been by his side every step of the way.

JJ was born with a complex heart defect and underwent open-heart surgery at just two weeks old. Since then, he’s been diagnosed with DiGeorge Syndrome, Evans Syndrome, and ITP, all of which have required ongoing treatments, countless doctor visits, and extended hospital stays. Most recently, JJ was diagnosed with Lymphoma lung cancer—a heartbreaking development made even more complex by his existing heart and immune conditions.

Because of these underlying health issues, chemotherapy has taken a serious toll on JJ’s body. He’s experienced heart failure, pneumonia, and widespread infections. He’s been hospitalized six times in the past year alone, and he is now receiving care at a hospital far from home—making it even harder for his family to be there consistently.

Even in the midst of pain and exhaustion, JJ continues to show quiet strength, deep faith, and a spirit that touches everyone around him. His courage in the face of such overwhelming challenges has been a source of inspiration—not only to his family, but to all who know him.

Sherri, JJ’s mom, has poured everything into caring for him—her time, her strength, and her love. She has exhausted all of her available paid time off and is now doing her best to work when she can, while also taking unpaid leave to be with JJ during critical times. Meanwhile, the costs of travel, gas, food, parking, and everyday living expenses continue to rise, creating significant financial pressure in an already overwhelming situation.

This fundraiser is here to help relieve that burden, so Sherri can continue to support her son without the fear of falling into debt. Your generosity will go directly toward helping with these daily costs, allowing this mother and son to remain together during one of the most critical times of their lives.

How you can help:

Give what you can — Every contribution, big or small, truly makes a difference.

Share this campaign — Help us reach others who may want to help or offer support.

Send encouragement and lift them up in prayer — Words of hope, care, and faith mean the world to JJ and Sherri.

Whether you share JJ’s faith or simply believe in the power of compassion and community, thank you for being here. Your kindness and generosity are helping carry this family through one of their hardest journeys—and reminding them they are not alone.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Friends of JJ & Sherri

Romans 12:12 – “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”