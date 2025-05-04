A Wheelchair-Accessible Car for My Mother

My name is Stephanie, and I'm reaching out to raise funds to purchase a car or minivan that can accommodate my mother's wheelchair. In December 2023, both of my mother's legs were amputated, leaving her with limited mobility. Despite her challenges, she remains a vibrant and social person who loves to bake and spend time with family and friends. However, without a car that can accommodate her wheelchair, it's difficult for us to take her to doctor's appointments, run errands, or even do basic tasks like laundry and grocery shopping. As her living caregiver, I work part-time and rely on Ubers to commute to work six days a week. While I do my best to balance my work and caregiving responsibilities, it's become increasingly difficult to save for a car and insurance. That's why I'm turning to you, our kind community, to help us raise $100,000, for a car or minivan that can accommodate my mother's wheelchair. With your support, we'll be able to provide her with the independence and mobility she deserves, while also making it easier for me to balance my work and caregiving responsibilities. Thank you for considering our campaign. Together, we can make a difference in my mother's life.