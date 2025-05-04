Support Xanders KukkiwonWorldTaekwondo Tournament

We’re reaching out to our family, friends, and community with hopeful hearts and a big dream for our son. This summer in July, he has the incredible opportunity to compete at the Kukkiwon World Taekwondo Hanmadang in Anaheim, California, one of the most prestigious Taekwondo tournaments in the world.

He’s trained tirelessly for years with dedication, discipline, and passion. Taekwondo isn’t just a sport for him it’s his dream, his future. His goal is to one day become a Taekwondo Master and open his own dojang to teach and inspire others, just as he has been inspired.



Unfortunately, participating in a tournament of this level comes with significant expenses travel, lodging, registration fees, uniforms, and more. That’s why we’re humbly asking for your support. Any donation, big or small, will help us make this experience possible. It’s more than just a competition it’s a life changing opportunity that will shape his journey for years to come.



Your support will not only help him compete, but also show him the power of community and the belief others have in his dreams.



Thank you for being part of his story.









