Baby's Heart Surgery and Medical Expenses

 USD $3,000

 USD $200

Campaign created by Linda focht

Meet little Sophia, a five-day-old baby born with a congenital heart defect. Sophia needs multiple surgeries to survive, but her family cannot afford the medical expenses, including travel costs for specialized care. Your generosity can help give Sophia the chance at a healthy life. Let's rally together and help this precious baby and her family navigate this challenging journey.

Trish Jones
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

