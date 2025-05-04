Baby's Heart Surgery and Medical Expenses

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $200
Meet little Sophia, a five-day-old baby born with a congenital heart defect. Sophia needs multiple surgeries to survive, but her family cannot afford the medical expenses, including travel costs for specialized care. Your generosity can help give Sophia the chance at a healthy life. Let's rally together and help this precious baby and her family navigate this challenging journey.
