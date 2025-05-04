Jimmy's Medical Bill Support

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $11,140
Campaign funds will be received by Karin Laing
With a heavy heart, we sadly share the passing of our beloved James "Jimmy" Laing. A husband, a father, a brother, and a son who went to be with the Lord in the early morning of April 27th, 2025. Most of you knew him as Jim, some knew him as Jimmy, and even less of us by some humorous nickname that we will forevermore speak with a smile on our lips and cherished memories in our hearts.
Jimmy had a great sense of humor and a truly caring soul. He was a wonderful husband and father. He was also the best brother and friend anyone could hope for. Jimmy served our country in the US Navy early in life, earning Shellback status before being honorably discharged on December 13, 1994. He then forged his way through civilian life mastering Point to Point Microwave Communications and Infrastructure Cabling. He also loved Glamping, Woodworking and building things by hand. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years and his son who has grown to be a wonderful young man. Jimmy is also survived by his three brothers and mother. Jimmy will truly be missed!
Despite his untimely passing, Jimmy's family is left with a daunting medical bill to cover. Without medical coverage or life insurance, they are struggling to make ends meet. That's where we come in. We are looking to raise $50,000 (or more) to help alleviate as much of the financial burden of Jimmy's medical bills as we can, so his family can focus on their emotional healing and moving forward.
Any contribution, big or small, will bring us one step closer to achieving this goal. Please join us in supporting Jimmy's family during this difficult time. Together, we can make a difference.
Jimmy was a great man and will be dearly missed. I'm so sorry for your loss
Karin, I’m so sorry for your loss. I’ll always be grateful to have known and worked with Jim, and for the warmth and friendship you both shared with Cate and me during your time here on the West Coast. Jim left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him, and his memory will always stay with us.
I’m so sorry for your loss, Karin. Please know I’m thinking of you and keeping your family in my prayers during this difficult time.
I hope God brings you peace soon. I'm so sorry that your life is missing such a big piece but good things are in store for you.
Our family was shocked to hear of Jim’s passing and will continue to pray for you and Ryan. I’ll be there for the memorial service and of course, I will be keeping in touch. Sending our love.
We will miss you, Jimmy!
So sorry for the loss of Jim.
Prayers of comfort for the family!
❤️
Sorry for your loss.
I am so sorry for your loss Karin. I hope you find faith and comfort somehow in this terrible time.
