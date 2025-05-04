Jimmy's Medical Bill Support

With a heavy heart, we sadly share the passing of our beloved James "Jimmy" Laing. A husband, a father, a brother, and a son who went to be with the Lord in the early morning of April 27th, 2025. Most of you knew him as Jim, some knew him as Jimmy, and even less of us by some humorous nickname that we will forevermore speak with a smile on our lips and cherished memories in our hearts.

Jimmy had a great sense of humor and a truly caring soul. He was a wonderful husband and father. He was also the best brother and friend anyone could hope for. Jimmy served our country in the US Navy early in life, earning Shellback status before being honorably discharged on December 13, 1994. He then forged his way through civilian life mastering Point to Point Microwave Communications and Infrastructure Cabling. He also loved Glamping, Woodworking and building things by hand. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years and his son who has grown to be a wonderful young man. Jimmy is also survived by his three brothers and mother. Jimmy will truly be missed!

Despite his untimely passing, Jimmy's family is left with a daunting medical bill to cover. Without medical coverage or life insurance, they are struggling to make ends meet. That's where we come in. We are looking to raise $50,000 (or more) to help alleviate as much of the financial burden of Jimmy's medical bills as we can, so his family can focus on their emotional healing and moving forward.

Any contribution, big or small, will bring us one step closer to achieving this goal. Please join us in supporting Jimmy's family during this difficult time. Together, we can make a difference.