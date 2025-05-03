Support Foster Pup Punky

Meet our precious little pug puppy Punky - only 5 months old, full of life, love, and endless tail wags. This sweet baby was rescued and placed in our foster care, where she quickly stole everyone's hearts with her playful spirit and gentle cuddles.

But recently, things took a frightening turn...

She suddenly began vomiting and had bloody stools - signs that something was very wrong. We as her foster parents rushed her to the emergency vet, terrified for her wellbeing. After hours of tests, monitoring, and treatment, she's now stable and on the road to recovery.

Unfortunately, the emergency vet visit came with a heavy cost. As her foster family, we stepped up without hesitation to save her life - but now we need help covering the unexpected medical bills.

We are asking for your support to help little Punky continue her healing journey. Every dollar goes directly to covering her veterinary care and ensuring she gets the medication and follow-up care she needs.

Please consider donating, sharing, and praying for this sweet innocent girl. She's got so much left to live, and thanks to compassionate people like you, her story can have a happy, healthy ending.

If you are interested in adopting and becoming Punky's forever home please find our non-profit organization on Facebook or Petfinder at Mutts and Meows Rescue, Missouri City, Texas.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.