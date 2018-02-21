Kiersi's kampaign

Hello. My name is Kiersi Joli. I'm 10 years old from Missouri and I am homeschooled with a Classical Conversations Community that I love! Here is my story...I got a set of cheap harmonicas when I had just turned 6 yo from Santa Clause. I didn't know what they were when I opened it as I had never seen or heard one before. My parents aren't musical but they told me it was a set of harmonicas-an instrument that makes music when you breath air in and out of it. I took one out and gave it a try and my mom says my face just lit up! I couldn't believe I'd just made that music! I was hooked! I started trying to teach myself but frustrated because I really wanted to play it! After months of searching my mom finally found a guy that sort of played harmonica and gave me a lesson. He secretly told my parents it takes a long time to be able to play single notes. Well, I had it down in 2 weeks! 6 months later I'm playing at all the county fairs and won 1st place at them! At this point my parents were told I'm truly advanced on the harmonica and need a professional! Months later we found through SPAH (society for Preserving & Advancing the Harmonica) a professional & started getting lessons from him once a week with a 3 hour round trip drive. I continued to quickly advance to high level skill and technique and had people write about me being a prodigy. I don't think I am but I just love making the music! I started playing at my churches and for Christmas programs as well as wherever else I could! It has brought great opportunities for me to go to harmonica teachings and conversations out of state. I then, through Gods grace acquired another professional harmonica instructor with such a fun but unique sound who is now like the BEST uncle to me and friend, Todd Parrott! I work on practice time almost daily but I really benefit from these larger teachings and group conventions! This leads me to you all! For 2018 there are three incredible harmonica/music theory/ performance/ educational events that would be so beneficial, especially considering the professional musicians that have been recruited to teach at them! Being a homeschool kid, these events are my music class, my band, and build confidence in every performance opportunity! I give God thanks everyday for this talent He's given me and make sure I am witnessing to others that He has clearly guided my path with this instrument! The people He has brought into my life are so inspirational (spiritually & musically) like my two harmonica teachers (Sandy Weltman in St. Louis & Todd Parrott in NC). I live in a rural farm community so there is no musical culture around here so these events are detrimental to my continued growth in music and the harmonica!

I've tried doing a t-shirt fundraiser but so far only sold 3 shirts. People call me all the time to perform as part of their event but I never get paid for them due to my age I'm guessing. My parents have been truly my biggest fans and are quite broke from taking me to lessons and performing opportunities. However, there is nothing extra outside of this and our most basic necessities.

Every dollar donated will go directly to airfare, lodging, and convention attendance fees! I have my own bank account to keep track of every dollar made and ensuring every dollar goes toward this education (mom said it's part of my math and finances education). I have a lot of videos on my YouTube account at Kiersi Joli and even more stuff on my Facebook "in the key of kiersi". Please pray for me on this journey and if you felt led to help support me along the way, I would LOVE to share the journey with you!

