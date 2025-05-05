Supporting the Pomicter family

This is for the Pomicter family. The daughter is almost paralyzed and they are trying to prevent it. I do think they will. It was thought to be a bulging disk but the nerves are not working in the legs. Somehow we got an emergency MRI which is unheard of only because of insurance. The money we are asking for is for food and gas. The mother had to stop working because the daughter can’t walk. She tried door dashing but it is a horror story in itself. There was no money being made because of where they live. Please help them if you can with food gas and DEFINITELY PRAYERS! We don’t know how long things will be like this and didn’t want to over ask. We know we are looking at at least 6 to 8 months down time. I do hope you can help out. Thank you so much. The prayers are just as important to us because with a lot of people praying things can happen. Please pray for the total health of the family and that they walk again. Thank you.