Kenya 2025 Christian Embassy Outreach Mission

MISSIONS TRIP TO AFRICA





Dear Family and Friends,

I am thrilled to share with you that I will be traveling to Africa from August 4–13, 2025, to

participate in missions work alongside 61 churches coming together from Homa Bay,

Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, DR Congo, Burundi, and Tanzania. I’m reaching out to ask

for your help and support in this exciting endeavor.





During the mission conference, I will be actively involved in 10 services, ministering to

crowds who will gather from nearby villages, towns, and neighboring countries. This is

an incredible opportunity to bring encouragement, hope, and the love of Christ to many

who are hungry for God’s touch.





To make this mission trip possible, I need financial support. The total cost is $3,500,

which covers airfare, lodging, meals, and ground transportation. The sooner I can

secure my flights, the better the pricing will be, but airfare prices may increase as the

travel date approaches.





Your tax-deductible gift can be made payable to Christian Embassy International

Church. Please write my name in the memo of the check, or in the Notes section if

giving online, so that your donation will be directed toward my mission trip. (Please

note: if giving by credit card, a 3% merchant fee is automatically deducted by the bank.)

Your prayers and financial support will help me serve and minister to those in need—

and together, we can make an eternal impact.





If you’re unable to give financially, I would still be so grateful for your prayers—for our

team and for the people we’ll be reaching.

Thank you in advance for your partnership in any form. I know the Lord will be glorified

through this mission, and His Kingdom will advance in powerful ways. I’ll keep you

updated on my journey and look forward to sharing what God does when I return.

With gratitude,





Ivan