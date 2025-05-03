Help paying off inherited debt

Hello, my name is Nikodem and i'am currently in terrible spot in life thanks to my late Father. My dad was a prominent figure in illegal part of activities throughout my entire life, spent many years in prison and was mostly absent from my life except some interactions when he wasn't in jail. He passed away in July 2022. What he never told me is that he had a huge debt due to his illegal busineses and loans he took which fell upon me after he died as i was the only eligible inheritor. I got to know about all this around 1 month ago when i was presented with vindication order of the debt that is now under my name. I've lost my car, all my savings towards house mortgage input from my savings account and until i pay off the debt, I am unable to earn more than minimum wage in my country, every single penny i make above it will be taken by the vindicator until entire debt is paid off. Unfortunately i can't even sustain myself from that little money needing to rent an apartament and now having to use trains to get to work. I'am struggling to find a cheaper place to live as i have 2 senior dogs for 9 years already which not many landlords around are willing to accept and i can't even fathom the idea of having to put these sweet old boys to a shelter. I've had a lot of dark thoughts recently because of this, one of the friends recommended i seek help from kind hearted strangers. Overal debt amount is close to 500k pln but i don't expect to get anywhere near it so putting at least 1/4 of it which would immensly help as it. I simply don't see many other ways to get out of this situation, thank you to whoever visited and read this and even more if you decided to help.