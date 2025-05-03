We need your help

Help My Family Recover After a Life-Changing Accident









Hello, my name is Mark Rosser, and I am reaching out in desperate need of help for my family during this incredibly difficult time.









On March 6th, 2023, I was hit by a light rail train, an accident that changed everything. I suffered severe injuries, including broken bones on the left side of my body from my shoulder down, an open elbow with significant nerve damage, and the amputation of my left foot. I also sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI), which has left me unable to work.









My doctor has told me I can no longer return to my job, and we are now facing mounting medical bills, rent, and utility payments. Despite my efforts to receive assistance through social security and other agencies, I’ve encountered many obstacles — mainly because my wife is the sole breadwinner for our family of five, which includes our three children aged 16, 14, and 10.









Our family is struggling to keep a roof over our heads and provide for our children's needs. We are doing everything we can, but we are truly in need of help to cover rent and utilities to prevent us from losing everything.









We are reaching out to the community, friends, and anyone willing to help us during this overwhelming time. Any contribution, no matter how small, would make a huge difference in helping us stay afloat and focus on my recovery and caring for my family.









Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide.









Your kindness and generosity would mean the world to us.









With gratitude,





Mark Rosser and Family