Supporting Kathy Foote medical & funeral costs

Kathy Lynn Foote, wife, mother, daughter, and sister, passed away on April 30, 2025, in Plano, Texas. She was born on November 23, 1963, in Lansing, Michigan.

In the last few years of her life, Kathy's liver was failing and she had frequent hospitalizations as well as doctor's visits and medications to keep her alive. She would have to miss work when hospitalized.

The combination of reduced income and high medical bills have left many bills to be paid. The cost of burial and final arrangements has added more outstanding bills for her spouse Ron, who has his own health issues.

The family appreciates any support you can give and prayers for the family at this rough time of losing Kathy.

This fundraiser was started on behalf of Kathy Foote by Tammy Starling-Kidwell (step-daughter) and Josh Foote (son).

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/richardson-tx/kathy-foote-12362429