Supporting the Sundell Family

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Faye Calfee

Campaign funds will be received by Leigh Anne Sundell

Supporting the Sundell Family

As the Flagler Beach Community has learned, Travis Sundell, owner of SunBros Cafe has suddenly passed away on May 2nd, 2025.

He leaves behind his wife, Leigh Ann, 2 boys along with 2 puppers.

Unfortunately, even with their heartache and grief, and shock with the sudden passing of the bedrock of their family, Leigh Ann is now faced with raising 2 boys on her own, running a restaurant and holding down their home - to which bills are still having to be paid.

With the acceptance of the family we have started this fund to help them during this time of uncertainty, aid them in the medical and burial fees and to help them carry on Travis’s legacy of SunBros Cafe, which we all love. 

Many of us loved Travis as he gave so much to our community so we ask if you can rally behind his family and donate even a dollar, it all counts. 


Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Praying for you all.

Faye Calfee
$ 100.00 USD
24 minutes ago

