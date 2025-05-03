Help Razi fund his Master's education at Harvard

My name is Razi Aqel, from Ramallah. I graduated from Ramallah Friends School (RFS) in 2006. I am looking to raise money to fund my graduate education. I have recently been accepted for a Master's program at Harvard University. The specialization is in education and Learning, Design, Innovation, & Technology for the 2025 Fall term. My career goals revolve around using simulations, AI, video games, and VRs to enhance learning for students and professionals. I also have plans to design a college application platform with a wide range of tools and resources such as college matchmaking, scholarship opportunities, essay writing and much more. Completing a master’s degree in that specialization from Harvard will greatly improve my knowledge and deepen my understanding of design learning tools.

For the past several years, I have been working in the education sector. I made a career switch after working 5 years in banking to education. I believe that being an educator is one of the most noble careers in the world, and I found a sense of satisfaction and achievement that is unparalleled.

Over the years, I have been a GCE/IGCSE Business teacher, IB Business & Economics teacher, and a college and career counselor. I hold a current teaching and college counseling position in an international school in Palestine, the West Bank. I have helped and guided many students to get accepted into the best universities in the world, including a few Ivy League universities. Working with students applying to colleges has inspired me to do the same, and after months of hard work, research, and conviction, I received an acceptance from one of the best universities in the world! Harvard University.

The university does offer me partial funding. However, it is not enough to make it affordable for me, which is why I am creating this GoFundMe page. I am married with 2 children, including a baby. My wife is a stay-at-home mom and she does not work, so I am the sole supporter and earner for the family. I will probably need to go to the university alone and leave my family behind, at least for a while, to cut down on expenses. This will be hard, especially for my wife and kids. But, it is something that I need to do to make it work. I will, of course, work while studying to try and cover some of my expenses.

The situation in Palestine is very difficult. Recently, reaching the school where I currently work has become more arduous because I, on the school bus along with many other students, must pass 2 checkpoints typically. Sometimes, we get delayed for a long time; at other times, the school bus takes alternative routes that are not the safest roads. Some parents in the school have withdrawn their children, understandably so. I fear this trend will continue, and I am not 100% sure that I will have job security in the future. This is another reason I would like to pursue higher education in the U.S.

The total annual tuition cost of tuition & fees, living expenses, and accommodations is approximately $102,000. I would use the funds raised to supplement the partial scholarship and pay for tuition, and if I have extra money, I would use it for other expenses such as housing, food, books, and health insurance. I expect to complete the Master's program within one year as a full-time student enrolling in the maximum number of courses per semester. In addition, I would still need to support my family during that time as well. Harvard's need-based grant offered to me is $17,000 with the overall aid package amounting to $42,500, including the direct student loan & the work-study Federal program.

The goal of this fundraiser is to raise as much money as possible in order to minimize the principal amounts of the student loans. As they are unsubsidized and have high interest rates. So, every donation, no matter how small, would be very helpful.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.