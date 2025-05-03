Help Us Bring Dignity and Confidence to Students i

Hi, my name is Paris, and I’m a 16-year-old Junior at the School of the Arts high school in Ohio. A few months ago, I started a project called Love Grab Bags—care packages filled with hygiene essentials like mini deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and more. These are small things, but they can make a huge difference for students who don’t have access to them at home.

You’d be surprised how much something as simple as a bar of soap or a clean pair of socks can boost a child’s confidence, help them avoid bullying, or give them a sense of normalcy. While many of us may never know what it’s like to go without, there are kids who live that reality every day.

To protect their privacy and dignity, I place a box of Love Grab Bags in our school library so students can take one whenever they need—no questions, no judgment, and no embarrassment.

This cause is deeply personal to me because of stories my mother shared about growing up in foster care—how painful it was to not even have basic items to stay clean. My mom has always shown me and my sibling what it means to give back, and she’s spent her life helping others, especially children, because she knows what it feels like to go without.

She’s made sure we’ve never had to experience those struggles firsthand, but she also taught us how important it is to support others however we can. That’s why I started this project—with her love and example guiding me every step of the way.

With your help, I hope to grow Love Grab Bags into something bigger—reaching more schools and more students in our community, so that every child has access to basic hygiene essentials, no matter their background.

If you’re able to donate, we would be so grateful. Every dollar helps us fill more bags and reach more kids. And if you can’t give financially, please consider sharing this story or keeping us in your thoughts and prayers.

You never know when a toothbrush, a pair of socks, or a stick of deodorant could completely change someone’s day—or their life.

Thank you for helping us spread love, one bag at a time.

— Paris