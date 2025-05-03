Wounded abandoned Staffy puppy needs help

I am asking for help with finances for a Staffy puppy that was abandoned in my area and then someone shot him for being around. He had to have his front left leg amputated and had to stay in the hospital for a few days with the surgery and fighting a massive infection from the wound. He was shot and left to die for a day and a half. I was told he was dead but then I found him. He is home now and will be mine. He has a brother that is trying to be rehomed by a friend. I already have 3 dogs and a cat that takes a lot of my money and time. I am a disabled Veteran on a fixed income. The bill so far is $4079.00 and he still needs to have the stitches removed plus the regular examination, shots, and etc. when he is seen again. I have decided to call him Stich. Thank you