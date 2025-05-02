Tolton Canonization Effort

Venerable Augustus Tolton, also known as "Good Fr. Gus," is the first black Roman Catholic priest of the United States, ordained in 1886 at the age of 31. Overcoming great odds and institutional racism to become a priest, Fr. Tolton is currently being considered for sainthood.

In 2012, Cardinal Francis George of Chicago announced that he was beginning the official process to open Tolton's case for canonization. On February 12, 2012, the Sacred Congregation for the Causes for Saints granted Tolton the title "Servant of God" and on June 12, 2019 Pope Francis advanced his cause with a "Decree of Heroic Virtue," granting him the title of "Venerable." The next step in his canonization would be beatification, which would grant him the title of "Blessed.

Your donation will help continue these efforts. "Why does it cost money to be named a Saint?" you may ask. The sainthood process entails expenses for research, travel, translation and, if the cause progresses, beatification and canonization ceremonies.













Thank you for your prayerful consideration and we look forward to seeing you at St. Peter's Pub. Venerable Fr. Gus Tolton - pray for us!







