The Mikeska Family

On May 1, 2025, a tornado touched down in Kempner Texas, at the homestead of Calvin and Stephani Mikeska. Ten years ago, they built this home with their own two hands. The roof has been completely ripped of the metal home allowing the rain to destroy the interior. Several inches of water are in the home, and it is unlivable at this time. The couple was inside the house as this happened, by the grace of God they are alive, but their homestead is completely destroyed. There is no electricity, water, roof, and all off their personal belongings are ruined. This home of several missing beloved animals is completely devastated!

They are in need of a roof for their home. Your donation will help give back to this older couple what was taken by this tornado. Please consider donating to help this older couple rebuild.



