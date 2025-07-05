A Journey to Help Others In a Time of Upheaval

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $417
It has been put upon my heart to return to school to pursue a career in the medical field. It was not something I was expecting, but that's just how God works sometimes. The journey thus far has been amazing, challenging, and wonderous. I am so thankful that God has put me on this path.
However blessed this journey is, it still plods through the worldly realm. I am working two jobs and selling my plasma to keep the lights on while also maintaining a 4.0 GPA. God has blessed me with the ability and drive to achieve these goals. The uncertainty comes from the decrease in our household income while I attend school, the instability of our current government, in particular its bizarre assaults on the economy and academia, as well as the rather predatory nature of the student loan industry, which can negatively affect us all in the long run.
The goal is the full cost of my tuition for the program I will be enrolling in. It is a gift that will absolutely be paid forward in service to those hurting and recovering in the community. May God bless all of you who choose to support this calling, either through financial blessing or prayer. I will need both in the days ahead.
You have my prayers too!
July 5th, 2025
Just had the midterm exam for the first of my two physics courses. I'm feeling great about it. Who would have guessed that physics would be so much easier than chemistry? Definitely not me. I was ready to do battle, armed with YouTube tutors and prepared to spend hours in the student center drilling formulas and procedures in my head. There are still plenty of equations to sort through, but they seem to be more organic than the convoluted constants that crop up in chemistry. It's a relief that I don't need to spend hours every day on this topic. It gives me a little time to read through an old goniometry text that I picked up for free. (Goniometry is the measure of how limber/limited joint movements are.) Once this class is over I have two more prerequisite courses to finish up. Applications for the schools I want are going out this month for the 2026 school year.
My next in-person fundraiser is scheduled for next weekend. The resale shop I volunteer with was given a massive donation of children's books; more than they could handle/store and had been ready to throw them away! So I sorted through them to weed out the unsalvageable ones and will have a "books and bags" booth set up where kids can pick out 5 books and put them in an upcycled t-shirt bag for $5.
Side note: This morning I found a really nice stretching routine for headaches, which I have been battling with all week. I want to share it with you as daily stretching is a great way to keep your body healthy and happy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjFFasD3kr0.
Stay tuned for more as the summer goes on, and remember to stretch!
