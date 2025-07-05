A Journey to Help Others In a Time of Upheaval

It has been put upon my heart to return to school to pursue a career in the medical field. It was not something I was expecting, but that's just how God works sometimes. The journey thus far has been amazing, challenging, and wonderous. I am so thankful that God has put me on this path.



However blessed this journey is, it still plods through the worldly realm. I am working two jobs and selling my plasma to keep the lights on while also maintaining a 4.0 GPA. God has blessed me with the ability and drive to achieve these goals. The uncertainty comes from the decrease in our household income while I attend school, the instability of our current government, in particular its bizarre assaults on the economy and academia, as well as the rather predatory nature of the student loan industry, which can negatively affect us all in the long run.



The goal is the full cost of my tuition for the program I will be enrolling in. It is a gift that will absolutely be paid forward in service to those hurting and recovering in the community. May God bless all of you who choose to support this calling, either through financial blessing or prayer. I will need both in the days ahead.