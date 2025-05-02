Supporting the Hartman Family

Support Melissa & Makayla After the Loss of a Beloved Husband and Father — Mike Hartman (10/31/1971 – 05/01/2025)





On May 1st, our family lost an incredible man — Mike Hartman. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a fighter until the very end. After battling serious medical issues since 2011 and being diagnosed with cancer in June 2024, Mike gave it everything he had. He leaves behind his wife, Melissa, and their 10-year-old daughter, Makayla.





Melissa is now facing life as a widowed mother on a fixed income. She also helps care for her special needs grandson. The financial burden has become overwhelming — from everyday living expenses to critical home repairs like a non-functioning furnace and air conditioner, which Mike was unable to fix due to his illness.





Mike was the rock of this family. He made Melissa and Makayla his world, and he would have done anything to make sure they were taken care of. Now it’s our turn to step up and support them during this heartbreaking time.





We’re asking for your help to:





Keep a roof over their heads





Cover monthly expenses as they adjust to life without him





Handle urgently needed home repairs





Provide stability and a hopeful future for Makayla









No amount is too small. Your support means the world to this grieving family — and to everyone who loved Mike. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign. Every share helps us reach more people who can make a difference.





Thank you for your kindness, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time.