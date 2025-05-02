Supporting Ruby Byrd

I’m starting this financial fundraiser on Ruby’s behalf. My cousin, Ruby, recently had some serious unforeseen medical issues arise, which have sidelined her ability to continue to work, at this time.





Ruby has been in the hospital since Monday, due to a toenail removal five weeks ago. After her toenail was removed, her toe became infected and that infection spread to the bone. Ruby had to have a toe amputation on Tuesday, April 29th and is still in the hospital as they are addressing additional medical concerns, as well as the bone infection.





Ruby has stepped up to help many others in their time of need, so I would like us to help her in her time of need so she can heal without having to stress over her financial responsibilities.