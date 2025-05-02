Support Robert and his war on cancer

Since 2018 Rob had battled with multiple cancers, starting in 2018 with squamous cell carcinoma which resulted in 2 major head and neck surgeries. He had all the lymph nodes in his left neck removed and 1/2 the base of his tongue removed due to it.





After recovery they found it spread to his lungs where they found 3 small cell lung tumors (roughly the size of m@m’s) they haven’t shrunk much over time, instead the disease spread to his left tibia, then his right his, his central lymphatic gland (in his chest), and now it has reached his brain.

More precisely his Parietal lobe which handles (in depth)

Sensory perception

The parietal lobe contains the brain's primary sensory area, where input from other body areas is interpreted. Areas of the body that provide more sensory data, like the hands and fingers, have more dedicated surface area in the parietal lobe.

Movement

The parietal lobe helps plan and execute complex, precise movements, and control body positioning.

Spatial cognition

The parietal lobe helps with big picture perception and understanding where you are in relation to other things.

He has been through a lot over the last 2 years, months of chemotherapy, radiation and multiple other therapies. Z





between travel costs, copays and other expenses things continue to add up and he could use your help.





Currently he just received his Brain MRI which confirms there is a cancerous tumor in his brain, which we will start with radiation therapy so “treat” in the hopes no further complications arise





Any support is always appreciated, so thank you in advance for your generosity to help this father and his nave continue his recovery so he may get back to being a stronger person and beat this disease.