Parker Family Twins

James and Anna Mary Parker are expecting twin girls in July. The girls are healthy and growing very well, but on April 2nd, Anna Mary was put on complete bed rest because of the risk of preterm labor. She cannot be on her feet for more than 15 minutes and has weekly ultrasounds 3 hours away. These are to 1) make sure there is no twin-to-twin transfusion happening and 2) monitor contractions to gauge the risk of early labor. We pray that Anna Mary can make it until 37 weeks when the babies will be considered full term. Whatever money you give will not come back void and every little bit helps!