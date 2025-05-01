Campaign Image

Supporting the Seifried Family

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,050

Campaign created by Marian Sheridan

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Seifried

Supporting the Seifried Family

Support for Matthew and Rebecca Seifried’s family


8 month old baby was tragically taken to heaven in an accident involving a drunk driver while playing in her yard.


We would appreciate your support during this incredibly difficult time for Matthew and Rebecca Seifried. The Seifried’s suffered an unfathomable tragedy early Saturday evening, April 26th, when a drunk driver lost control of his truck in front of their house and hit their family.

Their 8 month old baby girl, Lucia Iris Seifried, did not survive.

Matthew and Rebecca are heartbroken beyond words at the loss of their daughter. Besides dealing with the excruciating pain of losing such a loved one, they themselves were injured but released from the hospital.

Matthew and Rebecca are facing many costs associated with the tragedy.

This fundraiser has been established on their behalf to help soften any financial pain they will encounter as they navigate through these difficult days.

We ask for your continued prayers and support for the family. Your donation will not only help the Seifried’s out at this difficult time but will send a loving message that we are there for them through this mournful time.


Recent Donations
Show:
Laura Williams
$ 100.00 USD
15 minutes ago

Sending heartfelt condolences & prayers during this time.

Tonya Schuitmaker
$ 100.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Condolences. Tonya Schuitmaker and Stephen Mucci

Susan maloney
$ 100.00 USD
28 minutes ago

My thoughts are with you in This time of unimaginable grief.

Dtrw Seifried
$ 750.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo