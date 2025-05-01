Tucker Family Ordination Trip

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $150
Dear friends,
We are so excited that our new Bishop Artur has decided to ordain Forrest to the diaconate on June 12, at our Eparchy’s clergy conference. Our family wants to travel down to attend the ordination. As this is a rather large unexpected expense, we are trying to offset the travel costs, as well as the income we will miss out on. Any donation you are willing and able to make is so appreciated!
God be with you!
