Stand With Jenny & Children

On April 29, 2025, tragedy struck the Skillin family. Jenny Skillin’s beloved husband, Michael Skillin, was tragically taken in a devastating head-on collision while on his way to go clamming with their young daughter, Hattie. What was meant to be a sweet father-daughter outing turned into a life-altering tragedy.

Mike passed away at the scene, and Hattie was trapped in the vehicle. By God’s grace, she was rescued and rushed to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, where she was treated and, miraculously, walked away with only minor injuries. We are so thankful for her protection—but the weight of this loss is unimaginable.

Jenny is now facing life as a widow and solo parent to five children, ages 5 to 15. With no life insurance and no financial cushion, she is suddenly responsible for covering funeral costs, groceries, household bills, and the daily needs of a large family—all while grieving and trying to hold her children through this trauma.

We are rallying around Jenny and the kids with love, prayers, and support. Every dollar will go directly toward easing the burden—covering funeral arrangements, food, utilities, and allowing Jenny space to grieve without the pressure of immediate financial distress.

Please consider donating, and if you can’t give financially, your prayers and sharing this page mean the world. Let’s lift this beautiful family up during their darkest hour.