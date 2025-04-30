Supporting Human Trafficking Survivors

This is what most people don’t understand about human trafficking: escaping is just the beginning.





After the rescue, after the headlines, after the case closes—survivors are left to rebuild their lives from the ground up. Many have no access to housing, no income, no identification, no family, and no sense of safety in their own bodies. And the systems that claim to offer help are often inaccessible, retraumatizing, or full of red tape.





That’s where I come in.





My name is Whitney, and I’m a human trafficking survivor who now runs a trauma-informed coaching business dedicated to walking with survivors—step by step—as they reclaim their lives.





Every single day, I support survivors in ways most systems can’t or won’t. I accompany them to medical appointments. I advocate for them with landlords, lawyers, and social workers. I offer emotional support via text during panic attacks or court dates. I sit beside them during somatic bodywork and self-defense classes. I help them reconnect to their bodies, rebuild their autonomy, and feel safe again in the world. I provide coaching, healing resources, and real-world support—all rooted in lived experience, not textbook theory.





This work is sacred. It’s also invisible to most people. And it isn’t funded.





That’s why I’m asking for your help.





Right now, I’m raising $1500 to sustain and expand this work—so no survivor has to be turned away for lack of money, and so this model of care can continue to grow.





⸻





Your donation will go directly toward:

• Free or sliding-scale trauma coaching for survivors who can’t afford care

• Emergency support: food, housing, safe transportation, and safety planning

• Crisis response during high-trigger moments—via text, Zoom, or in-person

• Healing retreats and body-based therapies not covered by insurance

• Training and paying other survivor-leaders to join me in this work

• Basic operational costs to keep this survivor-led business sustainable





⸻





This is not a nonprofit with a big grant behind it. This is real, grassroots, hands-on healing work—happening daily in living rooms, clinics, courtrooms, and quiet crisis calls. And it’s being led by someone who’s been there.





Because I’m not guessing what survivors need. I’ve lived it.





I know what it’s like to sit in a waiting room alone, shaking, terrified to speak. I know what it’s like to not trust anyone, to not know how to ask for help, to wonder if you’ll ever feel normal again. And I also know what’s possible when someone truly shows up for you—not just once, but again and again.





That’s what this campaign is about. Showing up.





Your support doesn’t just fund sessions. It tells survivors: “You matter. You’re not alone. We believe in your healing.”





Please give if you can. And if you can’t, please share.





From one survivor to another—thank you.



