Navajo summer school for mission

Korean Grace Church of Greenville is a vibrant, Christ-centered Presbyterian church located in the fast-growing city of Greenville, SC—halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte. With 30–40 dedicated members ranging from college students to families, we are united in worship, fellowship, and service for God’s Kingdom.

This July, five students and two members from our church will travel to the Navajo Reservation in Arizona to serve alongside Naperville Open Church (Chicago) and Korean Community Church (Pittsburgh). We are joining the Navajo Summer School—a ministry now in its fifth year—that brings together over 13 churches to serve Navajo children and families through six weeks of academic support, VBS, and community outreach.

From June 29 to July 5, our mission team will:

-Teach and share the Gospel with Navajo children through VBS

-Minister to single mothers, offering encouragement and hope

-Help improve living conditions in the local community

We humbly ask for your prayers and support:

1.Pray for our three teams—Education, Community Outreach, and Kitchen—to be well prepared

2.Pray for each participant to raise their $800 mission cost

3.Pray for unity among our partner churches as we serve together

Would you consider supporting us?

Your generous donation—big or small—will directly support our team’s mission expenses and help bring hope and healing to the Navajo Nation.

To give, please contact us at Greenville Korean Grace Church (864-652-5363).

Thank you for being a vital part of this Kingdom work!