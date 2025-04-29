Supporting the Buskey Family

Those of you who know and love Jeremiah and Megan know that family comes first for them and that's why we decided to share this particular situation with you all, the family and friends that love them and lift them up! It has been a great year for them in so many ways, their four children are thriving and so so fun!! This year has also been uniquely challenging as the neck pain that Jeremiah has had for years was resistant to any treatment they tried. He is now scheduled for a fusion of several of his vertebrae on May 8th. There is a three month recovery period expected and he has already not been able to work this year due to the condition.

Please pray for him and for a successful surgery and a complete and quick recovery. If you would also consider sending an encouraging word their way and giving financially to ease the strain of this unexpected season it would mean so much!

We will provide updates on his recovery here on this page. Thank you in advance for your prayers and support!