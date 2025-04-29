Homegoing Celebration for 18 year old Jamarion

Hello, my name is Pame and I am setting this account up for my cousin Letitia Smith during her time of bereavement. Her son, her baby boy, Jamarion Smith, who just turned 18 years old a few days ago has been taken from her, his siblings, and his family. She will need assistance with sending Jamarion back home to the Lord. & assistance with a few bills while she prepared herself and her children for this life ahead. This is a devastating event for our family and I pray she will get some form of justice for Jamarion.