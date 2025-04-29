Campaign Image

Homegoing Celebration for 18 year old Jamarion

Hello, my name is Pame and I am setting this account up for my cousin Letitia Smith during her time of bereavement. Her son, her baby boy, Jamarion Smith, who just turned 18 years old a few days ago has been taken from her, his siblings, and his family. She will need assistance with sending Jamarion back home to the Lord. & assistance with a few bills while she prepared herself and her children for this life ahead. This is a devastating event for our family and I pray she will get some form of justice for Jamarion. 

Tay
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sending my condolences and prayers

Iesha Williams
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Wilhelmenia Reid
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Sending prayers yall way 🙏🏾 💓

Niyah C
$ 20.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 hours ago

As a mother with a son that was murdered I share your pain. May the Lord continue to bless you and comfort you during this time and beyond. Hugs to you. ❤️

