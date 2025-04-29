Asia Mission Trip

Hey! I hope you all are doing great! My name is Kelvin, and I wanted to share a little bit of my story with you all.

About three months ago, I made the decision to give my life to Jesus Christ. He has blessed me in more ways than I can ever imagine. Since then I’ve been trying my best to follow Him, grow in my faith, and live the way He wants me to. One of my biggest most consistent prayers lately has been for God to help me trust Him more, grow in my faith and lead me in every part of my life.

A good friend of mine connected me with some of his friends who are missionaries, who are looking for extra people to join along side then as they are planning a five-week trip from June 23rd to July 28th to the East Asia focusing on fasting, praying, and evangelizing. I would love this opportunity as it felt like this was an answer to my prayers. To have a chance to step out in faith and serve God in a big new way.

Going to Asia would be a great opportunity for me to follow the Great Commission in Matthew 28:19-20 and grow in my faith, trust and reliance on God, as well as help bring the message of Jesus to people who might not have heard the good news. I really believe God is calling me to be a part of this, having a stepping out the boat experience. Though I’m a bit nervous, I’m excited to go, and be apart of something bigger than myself.

To make this happen, I’m reaching out to ask for your support in prayer and financially. If you feel led to give, anything would be greatly appreciated. I’d especially love for your prayers to increase my boldness, growth, and that God would use this trip to bring me closer to him and bring honor to his name.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and consider partnering with me. I can’t wait to see what God will do.