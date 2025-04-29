Arabellas Blessing

After the unexpected loss of their newborn daughter, Arabella Reign, Kyle and Mackenzie would like to bless another family with something that they could not have. Although they are grateful for a few hours with their precious girl, no time ever seems like it’s enough, so they are asking for donations in order to purchase a Caring Cradle to give to a local hospital. Caring Cradle offers families up to 7 days with their deceased infants. All donations will go to the purchase of one of these beds.