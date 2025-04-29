Build a Church Training Center that inspires youth

Build a Faith-Based Training Center That Gets Results

We’re creating a training space at our church designed to support youth, seniors, and families who value fitness, responsibility, and worship. This isn’t just about gear—it’s about investing in a place where discipline and faith grow side by side.

What We're Raising Funds For

We need $7,000 to purchase:

Weight training equipment for senior fitness programs and youth strength development

Safe, updated gear for firearms training



Improvements to our current range setup for church activities



Who Benefits



This space will serve:



Youth and seniors who want to stay active, train hard, and learn discipline



Seniors who want to stay mobile and build strength and take their spiritual practice into the physical.



Families who want a safe, structured environment to gather, train, and grow



How We Use the Money



Every dollar goes toward equipment and infrastructure. Donors will receive updates and take part in simple polls to help us prioritize what gets funded next.



Examples of What Your Gift Does



$25 helps purchase basic training tools like mats and paint for the targets



$100 covers range safety improvements or small gym gear



$500 lets us install permanent equipment with long-term use in mind



This is a chance to directly support your local community, promote personal responsibility, and encourage others to take care of their bodies while walking in faith.



Click Give to support the mission. Every contribution moves us closer to the goal.

https://prxperformance.com/products/profile-one-bar

https://magnumtarget.com/collections/reactive/products/magnum-target-3-8-ar500-portable-revolving-plate-rack-dueling-tree-no-weld-texas-star-type-reactive-steel-shooting-target-w-6in-paddles-rpr-10

https://magnumtarget.com/collections/reactive/products/magnum-target-3-8-ar500-portable-texas-star-no-weld-reactive-steel-shooting-target-w-8in-paddles-ts

https://magnumtarget.com/collections/reactive/products/magnum-target-6-tall-steel-shooting-dueling-tree-stand-range-reactive-target-w-6x-3-8-ar500-paddles-dtstd66ar500-s













