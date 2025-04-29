Supporting Adrian Marron





Adrian comes from a large family, and he paid for his own car and insurance. He is a 19-year-old student who previously worked two jobs, but will now have to give one of them up because he no longer has a way to travel 20 miles to his job. As far as we know, the drunk driver has no insurance, so Adrian will not receive any assistance in paying for a replacement car or his medical bills.





Adrian and his family are some of the kindest, most hardworking people we know, and they need help right now. Please consider donating. Thank you!

Our good friend's son, Adrian, was hit by a drunk driver the day before Easter. We are so thankful that he escaped with mostly minor injuries, but his car was totaled.