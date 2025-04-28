I cried out to the Lord in my troubles

"Let us do good to all people, especially the household of faith. Galatians 6:10 paraphrase

I am 70 yrs old, retired and live in Charleston, SC A believer in Jesus since 1982 when I was gloriously saved by an encounter with His presence in the middle of the night. It changed me forever.

Currently I am in a place of tremendous need. Last May I lost over $700/mo of my monthly income. I have not been able to meet all my expenses and obligations. .I have adjusted all services, subscriptions and eliminated many of them and shopped for better coverage for less with others. Prices keep going up with my income down. I have some pressing immediate needs. Once I pay rent, utilities and other set monthly expenses there is not much left for other household needs/supplies/groceries, etc.

My Car: A 2011 Kia 92K miles, well maintained good car. Now needs new struts/alignment, transmission fluid, fuel system cleaning and brakes. Estimate $2k

My Housing: Renting same house 30 yrs. Rent was affordable. Lease expires June 30. New lease increase $300/mo along with several renewal fees. New rent $1550/mo.

Dental/Medical: I have a dental bill of over $6K, paying $75/mo. Having mixed connective tissue disease/autoimmune conditions affects the moisture levels in my body and contributes to dental issues I have had several oral surgeries including gum grafts and bone grafts, implants, crowns, etc. I have need of more repairs and should have cleanings 4 times/yr. I had no cleanings in over yr.

I have several overlapping autoimmune conditions, including Hashimotos thyroiditis and probably lupus. I see several specialist and I am in physical therapy several times a week. I am on medications. My conditions include swollen, stiff inflamed joints, carpal tunnel syndrome, herniated disks/pinched nerve in lower back with sciatica, degenerative disk disease with stenosis and arthritic changes, peripheral neuropathy, various skin rashes with intense itching, 5 cervical spine surgeries with fusions, fibromyalgia with muscle pain and spasms. Tremendous fatigue/sleep disturbances and short term memory/attention issues. Extreme anxiety overwhelmed and fearful. The financial concerns make all of the health issues stay in a flared state.. I am a survivor of very rare form of cancer since 2011.

The Lord led me to this place to make an appeal to His people for some relief. Any amount will certainly help reduce or meet some of these mounting expenses. I have always been a generous giver and enjoyed giving and helping others and even in this state I always give something. I feel my faith is being tested on a level like never before. Please pray for me, too. I need to find a job if I can. Please share this posting with your friends and family! Thank you and God richly bless you all for your help.







