In loving memory of DANIEL RODRIGUEZ aka ROBE

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of my beloved brother, Daniel Rodriguez — known to many as "Robe."





Daniel was a devoted son, a loving brother, a proud father, and a loyal friend. His kindness, laughter, and generous spirit touched everyone who knew him.













We are creating this fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and honor his memory with the dignity he deserves.





Any support — whether through a donation or simply sharing this page — means the world to our family during this difficult time.













Thank you for keeping us in your prayers and for helping us celebrate Daniel’s life and legacy.





He may be gone from our sight, but he will never be gone from our hearts.













"Those we love never truly leave us."







