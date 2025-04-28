Helping Wayne Clingman With Medical Bills

Wayne Clingman is a well-known patron of the arts, based out of Racine, Wisconsin. He is an author, who has also made films and run film festivals, as well as other arts events and organizations. Wayne has helped many filmmakers, writers, and artists develop their careers. (Just a few testimonials from those he has helped are at the bottom of this page.)



Now Wayne needs your help.



Following two ER visits on the 7th and then 11th of March - the second visit resulting in a cystoscopy with bladder irrigation and a hospital stay - Wayne was diagnosed with a severely enlarged prostate that needed to be removed. This required two more surgical procedures. On March 28th, Wayne underwent a prostate artery angiogram and embolization. And then on April 8, Wayne was re-admitted to hospital for two days, to undergo a robotic assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy.



Fortunately, the procedures were successful and Wayne is slowly recovering. Unfortunately, Wayne is facing financial hardship and is unable to meet the gap between what his insurance will cover and his out of pocket medical expenses. The bills are still coming in, but Wayne estimates that this delta will be near twenty-five to thirty thousand dollars.



While he is reluctant to ask for your help, there is no alternative. Any sum you might be able to spare, to help Wayne, would be enormously appreciated. As would you sharing the link to this page on your social media, or with any friends or family who might be able to provide assistance.



If you can, please do not hesitate, act now to help Wayne.



Wayne has asked to thank you all for your consideration, and friendship.





Some glowing words about Wayne, from people he has helped, follow.



Steve Schoone: “I have known Wayne since the halcyon days of the Racine Advertising Club, in the mid-1980s. Wayne was a larger-than-life persona, whose ideas, charisma and vitality made the club thrive as both a professional and social organization for over two decades. By the time I became club president in the early 2000s, the changing landscape of the business (including increased competition and attrition) had all-but-decimated a once-thriving local institution. With Wayne’s assistance, our club board organized what would turn out to be one final Ad Club banquet, which was incredibly well-attended, and exceedingly emotional. The club was able to recognize past local advertising, graphic design and illustration stalwarts. Wayne was the glue during the highly successful years of the club, as well as its final, successful - and meaningful tribute.”



Leo Silva (author, Reign of Terror): “Wayne Clingman, without whose guidance my book would not have been published, has served as a mentor to me and other writers trying to get their stories told. His dedication and enthusiasm to the literary world is unmatched. It is with the utmost pride that I call him my friend.”



Maureen Cashin Bolog (Actor's Craft, LLC): “Wayne Clingman is a man who helped create a grassroots networking effort and support system in Wisconsin’s Film Industry which has grown these past twenty years. He was part of a of a core group of people who started Film Wisconsin in April 2005. Their plan was to get Film Tax Credits after the Wisconsin Film Office had closed in October, which they accomplished, for one brief yet productive year.



Wayne was instrumental in bringing 147 filmmakers and industry professionals to attend a Film Wisconsin meeting in May 2025. I was one of them. From there, Wayne created a Saturday morning workshop series, “Indy Film Wisconsin Presents . . . “ and professionals in various fields would come to Brady Street Pharmacy and do training sessions on their areas of expertise. We also attended various large group meetings that included Wisconsin Representative supportive of Film Incentives. Wayne Created two “It Came From Lake Michigan Film Festivals.” I attended the second one and it was very well done.



It was a wonderful way for filmmakers and actors to come together in person and expand our knowledge of this industry. This was a simpler time of press releases and phone calls and emails and getting to know each other in person. Wayne helped create community and show the Legislatures that Wisconsin deserved Film Incentives.”