January 6er rebuild his life Ryan samsel

Ryan Samsel a jan6er has proven what it takes to fight for freedom for those who believe in freedom, Ryan Samsel was not only strip of his GOD given constitutional rights for practicing his first amendment he suffered four years of curl and unusual punishment by being beaten and left to die inside a room that was no larger then a dog house cold and mostly nude lights left on Ryan samsel refused to brake and bend a knee to a tyrant’s who stole and hijacked an election! Ryan Samsel was held without an indictment for nearly 9 months while being beaten and refused contact with the outside world Ryan plans to travel to Europe to get his medical needs that are far more expensive here in the USA after this he plans to open his once prominent barber shop and once again live a normal life giving back to his community he plans to relocate to the state of Florida as of now Ryan showers at a local gym and he sometimes sleeps in his car and crashes where he can sometimes at friends sometimes at family’s houses but over all Ryan has no real place to call home so please if you decide to give share this with your friends and churches to help Ryan Samsel rebuild the the life that was stolen from him! Ryan has shared with us his journey with many gateway pundit articles and through other media outlets that we should not fear the government who can only destroy the body but fear only GOD who can destroy the spirit.