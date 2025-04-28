Campaign Image

January 6er rebuild his life Ryan samsel

Raised:

 USD $795

Campaign created by Ryan Samsel

Campaign funds will be received by Ryan Samsel

January 6er rebuild his life Ryan samsel

Ryan Samsel a jan6er has proven what it takes to fight for freedom for those who believe in freedom, Ryan Samsel was not only strip of his GOD given constitutional rights for practicing his first amendment he suffered four years of curl and unusual punishment by being beaten and left to die inside a room that was no larger then a dog house cold and mostly nude lights left on Ryan samsel refused to brake and bend a knee to a tyrant’s who stole and hijacked an election! Ryan Samsel was held without an indictment for nearly 9 months while being beaten and refused contact with the outside world Ryan plans to travel to Europe to get his medical needs that are far more expensive here in the USA after this he plans to open his once prominent barber shop and once again live a normal life giving back to his community he plans to relocate to the state of Florida as of now Ryan showers at a local gym and he sometimes sleeps in his car and crashes where he can sometimes at friends sometimes at family’s houses but over all Ryan has no real place to call home so please if you decide to give share this with your friends and churches to help Ryan Samsel rebuild the the life that was stolen from him! Ryan has shared with us his journey with many gateway pundit articles and through other media outlets that we should not fear the government who can only destroy the body but fear only GOD who can destroy the spirit.
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 95.00 USD
11 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Praying for you and the others who were treated like animals by the FBI and DOJ. I could have wound up in the same situation as I considered going to DC on Jan 6th.

Bob
$ 50.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Please help bring Justice for the j6ers dear Lord God Almighty

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Ryan, you have been to hell and back. No one deserves what you got. I pray you get restitution one day soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Dear God - no words for your experience. . .

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
26 minutes ago

God Bless you. Please stay strong.

Jeff Hack
$ 100.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Ryan - Your story reads like something that only happens in third-world dictatorships. I hope other patriots that are able will contribute to help you start a new life. Christ never left your side.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
33 minutes ago

God bless you and thank you for being strong during your unjustified ordeal.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
46 minutes ago

You a one tough dude. Thanks for writing your Gateway Pundit story

Jocelyn Henderson
$ 20.00 USD
51 minutes ago

May the Lord bless you with healing & full restoration beyond all that you ask or imagine. You are a true warrior for God & country.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
54 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
56 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
58 minutes ago

Good luck you Ryan!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 day ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo