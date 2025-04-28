January 6er rebuild his life Ryan samsel

Raised:
USD $795
Campaign funds will be received by Ryan Samsel
Praying for you and the others who were treated like animals by the FBI and DOJ. I could have wound up in the same situation as I considered going to DC on Jan 6th.
Please help bring Justice for the j6ers dear Lord God Almighty
Ryan, you have been to hell and back. No one deserves what you got. I pray you get restitution one day soon.
Dear God - no words for your experience. . .
God Bless you. Please stay strong.
Ryan - Your story reads like something that only happens in third-world dictatorships. I hope other patriots that are able will contribute to help you start a new life. Christ never left your side.
God bless you and thank you for being strong during your unjustified ordeal.
You a one tough dude. Thanks for writing your Gateway Pundit story
May the Lord bless you with healing & full restoration beyond all that you ask or imagine. You are a true warrior for God & country.
Good luck you Ryan!
