Supporting Missy Ward

 USD $15,000

 USD $520

As many of you know, Missy Ward is scheduled to undergo open-heart surgery on May 22nd. Over the past few months, she has faced mounting medical expenses, and the upcoming procedure will require her to take significant time off work to recover. Her journey to full health will take months, and during that time, her ability to earn an income will be limited.

Missy is someone who gives selflessly and would never ask for help herself—so we’re asking for her. If you know Missy, then you know her generosity, strength, and heart. Now it’s our turn to give back.

Let’s come together as a community to support the Ward family and help ease the financial burden they’re facing. Every bit of love, encouragement, and support makes a difference.

Conner smith
$ 100.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Heather Waller
$ 50.00 USD
6 minutes ago

Shelby Stewart
$ 100.00 USD
15 minutes ago

We love you, Missy! 💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
17 minutes ago

We love you. You’ve got this. 💪

Mike W
$ 20.00 USD
38 minutes ago

Praying for a safe surgery and speedy recovery.

