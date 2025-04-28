Facing a Lawsuit for Exposing a Criminal

My name is Skyler J. Egert (25M). I have spent the past several years dedicating my time to exposing sexual predators and helping victims find justice. I've worked tirelessly to identify abusers, support survivors, and assist law enforcement in bringing predators to light — often volunteering my time with no expectation of recognition or reward.

Now, I am being wrongfully sued by a 50-year-old man I exposed. Instead of answering for his actions, he is using the court system to try to silence me — demanding an impossible sum of money, fabricating evidence, stealing medical records, and harassing the FBI and local law enforcement with baseless complaints in an attempt to disrupt legitimate investigations.

If he succeeds, not only will I be financially destroyed, but I will also be forced to give up the work I do to protect victims and pursue justice. I would no longer be able to offer hope to survivors or assist in preventing future abuse. I would be sacrificing my time, resources, and future to pay a predator who seeks revenge, not accountability.

Among his disturbing demands is a request that I be forced by the court to "vindicate" my own childhood trauma — a cruel and unethical tactic no survivor should ever be subjected to.

Your donations will help cover my legal costs and critical travel expenses to Knox County, TN, where the courts have refused to provide remote access. Without your support, individuals like the plaintiff can win by default through lies and manipulation, simply because defendants cannot afford to defend themselves.

Please stand with me. Help me continue delivering justice, giving hope to victims, and fighting back against those who prey on the innocent.

Thank you for your support.