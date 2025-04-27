Help support our family to serve in Costa Rica

Help Send Our Family to Serve at La Montaña Christian Camps in Costa Rica!





We are excited to share an incredible opportunity: our family has been called to serve at La Montaña Christian Camps in Costa Rica in February 2026! We will be joining their mission to build, repair, and encourage — helping maintain a space where hundreds of young people encounter the love of Jesus each year.





During our week at La Montaña, we will be working alongside their amazing team to complete much-needed repairs, support their ministry staff, and invest in the next generation through service and fellowship. This trip is more than just a project; it’s a chance to live out the Great Commission as a family and to model a life of missions-mindedness for our children.





Our prayer is that this trip will plant seeds of a lifelong “Pray, Give, Go” mindset in our family — to always be ready to pray for missions, give to missions, and go where God calls.





We are asking for your partnership in two ways:

• Pray for us — for safe travel, good health, unity, and hearts ready to serve.

• Give — All donations will directly support the cost of travel, lodging, and camp needs.





Every gift, large or small, helps send not just one person but an entire family to serve and be part of the Kingdom work happening in Costa Rica!





Thank you for being part of this journey with us. Your support and prayers mean more than you know.





To learn more about the opportunity or the camp itself, please view their official link. http://lama4youth.org/short-term-opportunities





“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’” — Isaiah 6:8