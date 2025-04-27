Help a J6er grow a business

I am a J6er. I was arrested March 2023. I refused a 31-month plea deal knowing I'd be found guilty and sent to prison for 5-7 years. I wasn't going to lie and I willalways stand up for my beliefs and what is right. I had a bench trial March 2024 and waited. Subsequent delays with 1512 (20 year felony charge thankfully being tossed) being heard by SCOTUS delayed my verdict until October 2024. I was convicted of the 5 year Civil Disorder Felony and the various misdeamenors. On Jan 10, 2025 I was sentenced to 2 years in prison. 10 days later I was pardoned.

My career was destroyed. I have been applying everywhere and having interviews but no one highers me even though I'm highly qualified and smash the interview. I know my J6 history is causing this.

So, I will keep applying but have decided to expand my lawn business and possibly venture into other ideas. Here is me asking for help. I need a substantial equipment upgrades and major truck repairs. However, only donate if you can comfortably do so. And if you can't help, a prayer or a share of this campaign will go far. If I get more than I need, I'll give it to another J6er.

Thank you,

Jay aka J6Jay@real_basedAF