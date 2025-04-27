Campaign Image

Help a J6er grow a business

Raised:

 USD $420

Campaign created by Jay Kenyon

Help a J6er grow a business

I am a J6er. I was arrested March 2023. I refused a 31-month plea deal knowing I'd be found guilty and sent to prison for 5-7 years. I wasn't going to lie and I willalways stand up for my beliefs and what is right.  I had a bench trial March 2024 and waited. Subsequent delays with 1512 (20 year felony charge thankfully being tossed) being heard by SCOTUS delayed my verdict until October 2024. I was convicted of the 5 year Civil Disorder Felony and the various misdeamenors. On Jan 10, 2025 I was sentenced to 2 years in prison. 10 days later I was pardoned. 

My career was destroyed. I have been applying everywhere and having interviews but no one highers me even though I'm highly qualified and smash the interview. I know my J6 history is causing this.

So, I will keep applying but have decided to expand my lawn business and possibly venture into other ideas. Here is me asking for help. I need a substantial equipment upgrades and major truck repairs. However, only donate if you can comfortably do so. And if you can't help, a prayer or a share of this campaign will go far. If I get more than I need, I'll give it to another J6er. 

Thank you,

Jay aka J6Jay@real_basedAF

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
Just now

John Archer
$ 100.00 USD
Just now

Absolute best of luck

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 minute ago

Hey bud . Wishing you much success with your business !!!

Bob
$ 25.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Much respect to you. This hard time will pass, stay strong.

KymmisB
$ 50.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Angela
$ 25.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Good luck Jay!

DoubleIPA
$ 50.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Good luck Jay!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Thanks for standing firm on principle. Best wishes for success in business.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo