Help a J6er grow a business

Raised:
USD $420
I am a J6er. I was arrested March 2023. I refused a 31-month plea deal knowing I'd be found guilty and sent to prison for 5-7 years. I wasn't going to lie and I willalways stand up for my beliefs and what is right. I had a bench trial March 2024 and waited. Subsequent delays with 1512 (20 year felony charge thankfully being tossed) being heard by SCOTUS delayed my verdict until October 2024. I was convicted of the 5 year Civil Disorder Felony and the various misdeamenors. On Jan 10, 2025 I was sentenced to 2 years in prison. 10 days later I was pardoned.
My career was destroyed. I have been applying everywhere and having interviews but no one highers me even though I'm highly qualified and smash the interview. I know my J6 history is causing this.
So, I will keep applying but have decided to expand my lawn business and possibly venture into other ideas. Here is me asking for help. I need a substantial equipment upgrades and major truck repairs. However, only donate if you can comfortably do so. And if you can't help, a prayer or a share of this campaign will go far. If I get more than I need, I'll give it to another J6er.
Thank you,
Jay aka J6Jay@real_basedAF
Absolute best of luck
Hey bud . Wishing you much success with your business !!!
Much respect to you. This hard time will pass, stay strong.
Good luck Jay!
Good luck Jay!
Thanks for standing firm on principle. Best wishes for success in business.
